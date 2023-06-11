Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Sold by Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd.

Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. trimmed its stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,336 shares during the quarter. Root comprises about 0.1% of Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. owned 0.31% of Root worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Root by 661.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,896 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter valued at about $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Root by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 217,175 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Root by 448.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 960,580 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root Trading Down 5.2 %

ROOT stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Root, Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $27.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter. Root had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 85.65%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -11.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Root from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

