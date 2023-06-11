Robert W. Baird Trims Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Target Price to $4.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Torrid from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.07.
Torrid Price Performance
NYSE:CURV opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.14. Torrid has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.
Institutional Trading of Torrid
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 85.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.
About Torrid
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Torrid (CURV)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.