Robert W. Baird Trims Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Target Price to $4.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Torrid from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.07.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Price Performance

NYSE:CURV opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.14. Torrid has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.16 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 85.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.