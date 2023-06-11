Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $847,601.35 and approximately $2,680.92 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019894 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00019065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015688 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,937.21 or 1.00143814 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

