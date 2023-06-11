Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. Invests $28.45 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,990,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,452,000. NU comprises about 25.3% of Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. owned about 0.15% of NU as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in NU in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NU in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Shares of NYSE NU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 35,304,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,058,456. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

