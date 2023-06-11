ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

