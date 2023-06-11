ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance
NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.14.
ReWalk Robotics Company Profile
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
