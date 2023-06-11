ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLKGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.