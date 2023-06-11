Reviewing Minco Capital (MGHCF) and The Competition

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 100 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Minco Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Minco Capital alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minco Capital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A -$1.98 million -0.74 Minco Capital Competitors $8.23 billion $2.21 billion -2.65

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Minco Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

22.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -43.48% -43.12% Minco Capital Competitors -177.93% -8.03% -4.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Minco Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital Competitors 949 2224 2869 97 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 29.75%. Given Minco Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Minco Capital competitors beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Minco Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.