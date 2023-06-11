Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $10.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.25. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.18 per share.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.24) earnings per share.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

UAL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Shares of UAL opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after buying an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,613.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after buying an additional 3,480,233 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,175,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,054.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 2,258,757 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

