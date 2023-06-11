Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0711

Request (REQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0711 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $818,978.08 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019910 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00019010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015697 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,890.27 or 0.99999745 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07155225 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,125,137.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

