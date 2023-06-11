Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Position Reduced by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $323,131.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,525,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,531,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $194,488.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at $14,349,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $323,131.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,525,278 shares in the company, valued at $27,531,267.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Replimune Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.47. 801,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,499. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $29.52.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

