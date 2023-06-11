Redwood Financial Network Corp Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 558,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,081,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $339.27. 3,164,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,849. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $348.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.24.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

