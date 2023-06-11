Redwood Financial Network Corp Takes $266,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,552,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,285. The firm has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.63.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.