Redwood Financial Network Corp Sells 1,555 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.37. 1,417,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,023. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.