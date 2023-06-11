Redwood Financial Network Corp Purchases 735 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.99. 1,473,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,558. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.