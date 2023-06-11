Redwood Financial Network Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Redwood Financial Network Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.81. The company had a trading volume of 839,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,863. The company has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $273.09.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

