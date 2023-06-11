Redwood Financial Network Corp Has $406,000 Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Redwood Financial Network Corp cut its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 174,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 43,443 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,144,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 753,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,983. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

