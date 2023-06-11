Redwood Financial Network Corp Has $1.34 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

