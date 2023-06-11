Redwood Financial Network Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Redwood Financial Network Corp owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,940 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 805,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,494,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 715,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,014,000.

NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,027. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0599 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

