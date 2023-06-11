Redwood Financial Network Corp Acquires Shares of 9,007 JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

JPSE stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,587. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $357.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

