Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stake Lifted by KGH Ltd

KGH Ltd grew its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,036 shares during the quarter. Range Resources comprises 8.6% of KGH Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KGH Ltd’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $114,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,278,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $82,032,000 after acquiring an additional 342,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 282,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 282,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,094 shares of company stock worth $10,622,125. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Range Resources stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. 3,265,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.52.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.