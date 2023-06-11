QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. QUASA has a market cap of $1.46 million and $351.32 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00143629 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $351.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

