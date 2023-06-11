Quantum (QUA) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.68 and $1.15 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019780 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00019072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015586 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,090.84 or 1.00077671 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002475 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

