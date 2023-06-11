Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Price Target Cut to $2.25

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $2.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quantum by 3,297.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

