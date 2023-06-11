Quantitative Advantage LLC Takes $662,000 Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 593.0% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,461,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.12 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.