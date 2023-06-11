Quantitative Advantage LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 1.07% of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 152.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 86,731 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $40.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48.

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

