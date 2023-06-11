Quantfury Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $78.22 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $7.82 or 0.00030029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $78.22 million and $9,016.55 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 7.74420637 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $33,627.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

