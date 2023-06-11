QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,450,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,017,368 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $878,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. HSBC dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

