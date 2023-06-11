Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.50 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $223.72 million and $20.50 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.14 or 0.00008180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.50 or 0.06773362 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00044884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00032421 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,693,969 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

