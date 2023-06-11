Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Increased by William Blair

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for SPX Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPXC. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPX Technologies stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,197.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,228 shares of company stock worth $5,783,687. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,136,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,866,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after buying an additional 160,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $67,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

