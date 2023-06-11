Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) versus Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Critical Contrast

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) and Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pyxis Tankers and Toro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Pyxis Tankers presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.05%. Given Pyxis Tankers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pyxis Tankers is more favorable than Toro.

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Toro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $58.34 million 0.68 $13.39 million $2.04 1.82 Toro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pyxis Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Toro.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers 40.82% 43.60% 18.80% Toro N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pyxis Tankers beats Toro on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc. is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

About Toro

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products. The company operates a fleet of eight tanker vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.7 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

