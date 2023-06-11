Public Storage (PSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.00 on June 29th

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 98.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Public Storage to earn $17.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

NYSE:PSA opened at $286.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 27.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

