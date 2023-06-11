Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $86.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $7,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,438,690. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Prothena Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its position in Prothena by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 127,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRTA opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. Prothena has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

