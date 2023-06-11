Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $86.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.33.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $7,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,438,690. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Prothena
Prothena Stock Performance
Shares of PRTA opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. Prothena has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.36.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Prothena
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prothena (PRTA)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.