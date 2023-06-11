ProFrac (ACDC) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ProFrac to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 4.25% 4.05% 6.67%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion $91.50 million 5.12 ProFrac Competitors $2.73 billion $219.82 million -2.02

This table compares ProFrac and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ProFrac’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ProFrac and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 222 1188 2141 85 2.57

ProFrac presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.92%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 42.90%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

ProFrac competitors beat ProFrac on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

