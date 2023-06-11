Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Position Boosted by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) by 147.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Praxis Precision Medicines accounts for 1.4% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 5.45% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Praxis Precision Medicines
In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, Director Dean J. Mitchell bought 50,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 35,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,617.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance
NASDAQ PRAX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,005. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $5.25.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
Read More
