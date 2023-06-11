PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRAA. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.26 million, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $43.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.52 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRA Group will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly purchased 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vikram A. Atal acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly acquired 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $596,142.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,925 shares of company stock worth $1,044,210. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,827,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,945,000 after buying an additional 151,958 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 745,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,963,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

About PRA Group

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.