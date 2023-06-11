PotCoin Trading 82.9% Higher Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 82.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $344,206.75 and approximately $27.87 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.99 or 0.00301235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015692 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000541 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000388 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003844 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,353,266 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

