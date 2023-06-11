Poollotto.finance (PLT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $95,589.05

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $21.84 million and approximately $95,589.05 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poollotto.finance token can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00007936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poollotto.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poollotto.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poollotto.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

