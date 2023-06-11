Polymath (POLY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $86,021.10

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $92.77 million and approximately $86,021.10 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00301198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013571 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.11036387 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $109,021.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.