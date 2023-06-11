Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (PNGAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on July 20th

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3718 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This is a boost from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance
PNGAY stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (PNGAY)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.