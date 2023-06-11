Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Philip Morris International has a dividend payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PM opened at $92.59 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

