PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -363.64%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

