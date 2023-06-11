Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock Holdings Decreased by KGH Ltd

KGH Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654,886 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 120,337 shares during the quarter. Peabody Energy accounts for 5.3% of KGH Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KGH Ltd’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $70,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 397,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,559 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 93,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,808,546 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $179,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,870,384 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $71,243,000 after acquiring an additional 419,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,462,138 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTU shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE BTU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.01. 4,070,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,505. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

Peabody Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the coal producer to repurchase up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.