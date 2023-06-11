PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PDC Energy stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $137,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,383,049.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,079 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,007.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

