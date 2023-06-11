Parkwood LLC Sells 784 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Parkwood LLC reduced its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC owned 0.08% of Aerovate Therapeutics worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 894.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

AVTE opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,976. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

