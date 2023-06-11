Parkwood LLC Makes New Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.