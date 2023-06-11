Parkwood LLC Invests $387,000 in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,788,000 after purchasing an additional 517,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,882,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 280,750 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after purchasing an additional 274,759 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $534,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,066,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,700. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.