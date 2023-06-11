Parkwood LLC Increases Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $16.67 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $56.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 130.98% and a negative return on equity of 236.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

