Parkwood LLC Increases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Parkwood LLC grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NET stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -108.17 and a beta of 0.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $46,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $46,642.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,529 shares of company stock worth $26,149,296 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

