Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRTK. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.65.

Insider Activity at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 105,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,239,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,678. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,056,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 105,137 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $147,191.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,239,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,678. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 446,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,106. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

