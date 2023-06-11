Panmure Gordon Downgrades Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) to Hold

Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Petra Diamonds Price Performance
Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.
About Petra Diamonds
