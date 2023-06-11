Panmure Gordon Downgrades Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) to Hold

Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

About Petra Diamonds

(Get Rating)

Read More

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.