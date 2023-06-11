PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 622,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of PACCAR worth $61,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $77.38.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

